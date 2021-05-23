Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,768 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Insiders have sold 268,592 shares of company stock valued at $9,975,326 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COLD opened at $38.00 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

