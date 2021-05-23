Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.78 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $15,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 372.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

