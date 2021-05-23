Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,483,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,019 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Amcor worth $17,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Amcor by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

