Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $16,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Raymond James increased their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

OZK opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

