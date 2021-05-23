Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 311,229 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 13.04% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,432,000.

Shares of HUSV stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $32.50.

