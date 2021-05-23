Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,101 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of FMC worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 206,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FMC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $116.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $91.17 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

