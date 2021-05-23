Equalizer (EQZ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $785,062.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 49% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Equalizer has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $785,062.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Equalizer has traded down 79.7% against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002022 BTC on exchanges.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

