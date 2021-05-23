Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

EQX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.09. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

