Escroco Emerald (ESCE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,152.00

Escroco Emerald (CURRENCY:ESCE) traded 91.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Escroco Emerald coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Escroco Emerald has a total market cap of $16,664.63 and approximately $1,152.00 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Escroco Emerald has traded 93.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Escroco Emerald alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.00401198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00185388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003208 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.35 or 0.00712653 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Coin Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 900,000,000 coins. Escroco Emerald’s official website is escroco.net. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Escroco Emerald Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco Emerald should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Escroco Emerald using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Escroco Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Escroco Emerald and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.