EUNO (EUNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.28 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $7,176.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.16 or 0.00919126 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000264 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,209,421,180 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

