Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Boosted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after buying an additional 613,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.09. 3,146,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,597. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

