EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) & NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Critical Survey

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NantHealth and EVmo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $73.17 million 3.84 -$56.33 million ($0.26) -9.54 EVmo $7.62 million 9.96 -$3.50 million N/A N/A

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NantHealth.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -133.22% N/A -36.34% EVmo -75.41% -388.33% -78.68%

Risk & Volatility

NantHealth has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 4.24, suggesting that its share price is 324% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NantHealth and EVmo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NantHealth beats EVmo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions. The company also provides NaviNet, a suite of SaaS-based solution enabling payers and providers to streamline communication and consolidate information; NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform for communication between health plans and providers; NaviNet AllPayer that provides eligibility, benefit, and claim status information to provider offices for commercial and government plans and CMS for Medicare beneficiaries through the NaviNet portal; and OpenNMS is an open-source network monitoring solution for enterprise-grade networks. In addition, it offers GPS Cancer, a comprehensive molecular profile that integrates whole genome/exome (DNA) sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples and whole transcriptome (RNA) sequencing; Omics Core, an in-vitro diagnostic built on a custom-targeted whole exome sequencing platform; and Quadris, a data solution that includes multi-data analysis, reporting, and professional service. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

