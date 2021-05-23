Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Bought by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,047 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 3.31% of Evolution Petroleum worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,127,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 137,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,487 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 85,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,752. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPM. TheStreet downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

