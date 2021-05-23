Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,915 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Evolution Petroleum worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 9.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 976,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,236,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 108,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.67. 85,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,752. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPM. Roth Capital raised their target price on Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

