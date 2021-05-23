Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.94.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,685.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $606,398.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,251.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,972 shares of company stock worth $10,393,784 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after buying an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,419,000 after buying an additional 215,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,668,000 after buying an additional 836,874 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.29. 1,671,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.25. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.