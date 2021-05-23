Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives $24.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of analysts have commented on XGN shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Exagen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,869. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth $76,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.