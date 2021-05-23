Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Centene by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,245,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

