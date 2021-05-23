Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.65. 6,032,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

