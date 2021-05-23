Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $976,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,935. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.24 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 129.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

