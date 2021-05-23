Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.42. 603,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,242. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.14.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

