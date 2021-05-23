Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 52,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $221.52. 2,463,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,292. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.40.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

