Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 66.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 27,504 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DKS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,489. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

