ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.26

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.26 and last traded at $99.49, with a volume of 73 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,912 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ExlService by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in ExlService by 10.0% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

