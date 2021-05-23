eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 69.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in eXp World were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.76. 1,175,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,022. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,500 shares of company stock worth $22,652,550 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPI. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

