Fatcoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.21 Million (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Fatcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded down 35% against the dollar. Fatcoin has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00058135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.27 or 0.00837984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.49 or 0.07766524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00077447 BTC.

FAT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc. The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc. The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

