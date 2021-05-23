Fearless Films (OTCMKTS:FERL) Trading Up 3.4%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 20,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 24,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Fearless Films (OTCMKTS:FERL)

Fearless Films, Inc operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Fearless Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fearless Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.