Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $113.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRT. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.51. 289,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

