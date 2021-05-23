FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 829 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $309.60. 1,753,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,222. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $114.92 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

