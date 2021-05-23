FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 25,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 15,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, Scotiabank raised FIBRA Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

About FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF)

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

