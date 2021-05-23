Fifth Third Bancorp Has $19.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.21. 133,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,740. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.