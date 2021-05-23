Fifth Third Bancorp Has $19.43 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 176.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,212 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $19,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

SCHD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,644. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29.

