Fifth Third Bancorp Has $24.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $24,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.42. 975,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,417. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.48 and its 200 day moving average is $145.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

