Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $22,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.17. The stock had a trading volume of 705,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,396. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.38 and a 12-month high of $193.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

