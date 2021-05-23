Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,873 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AON were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

