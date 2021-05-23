Financial Comparison: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) vs. NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and NTT DATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31% NTT DATA 3.36% 7.55% 2.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BTRS and NTT DATA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88 NTT DATA 0 1 0 0 2.00

BTRS currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.67%. Given BTRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than NTT DATA.

Volatility and Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTRS and NTT DATA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -19.26 NTT DATA $21.87 billion N/A $724.93 million $0.52 29.92

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT DATA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NTT DATA beats BTRS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. NTT DATA Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

