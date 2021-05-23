Financial Contrast: Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) & Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Community Investors Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.82 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Bancorp 34 has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats Community Investors Bancorp on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services. It also provides consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans comprising real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. In addition, the company offers financial planning and investment advice services. Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides small business financing services; small business administration loans; owner-occupied real estate financing and long term financing services; working capital, equipment, and manufacturing loans; commercial real estate, multi-family, office, industrial, and construction loans, as well as financing for mobile home parks; personal and mortgage loans; and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; online cash management services; and merchant card processing and e-banking services. As of February 25, 2021, the company operated through a network of four full-service community bank branches, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

