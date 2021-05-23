Financial Review: LENSAR (LNSR) and Its Peers

LENSAR (NASDAQ: LNSR) is one of 174 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LENSAR to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LENSAR and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million -$19.77 million -1.84 LENSAR Competitors $1.18 billion $78.76 million 66.67

LENSAR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LENSAR and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 LENSAR Competitors 890 3799 7011 187 2.55

LENSAR presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.49%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 20.16%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR N/A N/A N/A LENSAR Competitors -666.98% -89.16% -17.81%

Summary

LENSAR beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

