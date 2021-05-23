First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC lowered its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,140 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $104,929,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

AG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of AG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

