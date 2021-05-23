First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Diodes were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.46. 334,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,432. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $880,934.16. Insiders have sold 243,496 shares of company stock valued at $20,143,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.