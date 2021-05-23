First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $42.02. 250,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

