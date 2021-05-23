First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Robert Half International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 2.5% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 55,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $1,766,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 612,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,673. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $91.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

