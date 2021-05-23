First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.39 Million Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.12% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. 610,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,666. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $49,795.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,355.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,385 shares of company stock valued at $126,947. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.