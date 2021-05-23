First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $265.17. 1,072,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,041. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

