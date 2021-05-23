First National Bank of Omaha Has $463,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Stryker were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $255.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,771. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

