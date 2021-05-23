First National Bank of Omaha Has $675,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 1,289,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,533. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03.

