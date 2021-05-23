First National Trust Co Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287,193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CSX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.29. 4,004,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

