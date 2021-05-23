First National Trust Co Has $224,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 53,320,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,341,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

