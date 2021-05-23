First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 154,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,464 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FVC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.92. 32,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,272. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96.

