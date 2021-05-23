First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

FMB stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $56.99. 143,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

