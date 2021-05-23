FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FE. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,496. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.